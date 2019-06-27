Ex-Hatters youngster leaves Chelsea for Robins

Former Luton youngster Jay Dasilva has left Premier League giants Chelsea for Town's Championship rivals Bristol City.

The 21-year-old had been part of the Hatters' academy between 2007-2012, when he headed to Stamford Bridge aged just 13, along with brothers Cole and Rio.

The Dasilva brothers during their time with Luton

He never featured for the Blues first team, although won the UEFA Youth League twice and the FA Youth Cup three times, scoring in the 2014 final. having a loan spell with Charlton Athletic and then spending last season at Ashton Gate.

Dasilva, who is currently with the England U21s at the European U21 Championships, has now made the move permanent, penning a four year deal for an undisclosed fee, as City head coach Lee Johnson said: “Jay proved to be such a great fit for us and is committed to helping City grow further.

"He is a young English player, with fantastic ability, and he will only become a better player.

“He is energetic, quick and has the ability to both defend and attack, so he is an exciting addition to the squad and I am delighted we can continue to work with him.”

Brother Cole, who has played for the Welsh U20s team, left Chelsea back in August 2018, signing for Brentford's B side on a free transfer.