Ex-Luton boss Money appointed as Pools chief

Former Luton boss Richard Money has been appointed as the new manager of National League side Hartlepool.

The 63-year-old, who also played for Town during his career, was in charge of the Hatters during October 2009 to March 2011, leading the club to play-offs, where they were beaten by York City.

He left Luton to join Cambridge in October 2012, spending three years until he was sacked in November 2015.

Since then, Money has had a variety of jobs, including being academy director at Atlanta United and Norwich City, while he was most recently manager of Solihull Moors in October last year, resigning after 26 days, with the club bottom of the league.

He takes over a Pools side currently 13th in the table, as on his appointment, chairman Raj Singh said: “We are delighted to welcome Richard back to the north-east.

“It has been a detailed and necessarily difficult process because we have been inundated with applications from some exceptional candidates, so we have left nothing to chance by applying a professional approach to our recruitment.

“Ultimately, Richard was somebody who was very impressive at interview, who has a detailed knowledge of the squad and who wanted to work with the backroom team of Ged and Ross, who have really impressed during their time at the club.

“Richard’s record at this level speaks for itself – he has regularly reached the play-offs and has been promoted from the division, as well as enjoying success in the FA Trophy.

“He brings the knowledge and experience we need to come to terms with the task of finding a way of competing in the National League, as well as an ability to assist us in building for the long-term.”