Ex-Luton skipper McNulty signs for York City

Steve McNulty in action for the Hatters
Former Luton skipper Steve McNulty has agreed to join Vanarama National League North side York City.

The 35-year-old had been captain of Tranmere, with his last game for Rovers coming at Wembley during a 1-0 victory over Newport County in last month's League Two play-off final.

He moved to Prenton Park from Luton in October 2015, after playing 125 times for the Hatters, including making 47 appearances in Town's Conference title-winning season.

McNulty has had six promotions in his career with four different clubs - Barrow, Fleetwood Town, Luton, and Tranmere - and has clocked up nearly 600 matches.

On leaving Rovers, manager Micky Mellon said: “Steve is a real leader and captain. He is one of the most influential players I have had in my managerial career.

“He will go down as a Tranmere Rovers legend and I wish him all the success for his next steps in his career.”