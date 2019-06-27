Ex-Luton skipper McNulty signs for York City

Former Luton skipper Steve McNulty has agreed to join Vanarama National League North side York City.

The 35-year-old had been captain of Tranmere, with his last game for Rovers coming at Wembley during a 1-0 victory over Newport County in last month's League Two play-off final.

He moved to Prenton Park from Luton in October 2015, after playing 125 times for the Hatters, including making 47 appearances in Town's Conference title-winning season.

McNulty has had six promotions in his career with four different clubs - Barrow, Fleetwood Town, Luton, and Tranmere - and has clocked up nearly 600 matches.

On leaving Rovers, manager Micky Mellon said: “Steve is a real leader and captain. He is one of the most influential players I have had in my managerial career.

“He will go down as a Tranmere Rovers legend and I wish him all the success for his next steps in his career.”