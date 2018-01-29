Ex-Spurs defender Caulker is training with the Hatters

Former Tottenham, Cardiff City and Liverpool defender Steven Caulker is training with Luton Town.

The 26-year-old is currently a free agent after leaving QPR back in December 2017, making just four appearances this season.

We’re just giving him a little platform to train and to get back to that level and that’s what we’ve done. Nathan Jones

Caulker was with Luton boss Nathan Jones when they were at Yeovil, the centre half on loan from White Hart Lane at the time, with the Glovers giving him his professional debut.

He has stayed in touch with Jones even since and was at the Brache on Friday for training, as the Town chief said: “I’ve known Steven for a number of years and I’ve got a very good relationship with him, a personal relationship with him because he came to us, myself and Terry (Skiverton).

“He speaks very highly of myself and Terry, he was the one who gave him his debut and he’s a young lad when he came to us.

“He needed guidance, needed that continued fatherly figure, in a football sense if you like and we gave him that at Yeovil.

“He stayed in touch and it was great to see his progression. We had himself, Ryan Mason, people like that, Andros Townsend, it was great to see them all go and play for England.

“So we’ve had a personal relationship and I see in recent times he’s been slightly troubled but he wants to get back to the level he was.

“Looking at him, he’s a real physical specimen, I know what type of character he is, so we’re just giving him a little platform to train and to get back to that level and that’s what we’ve done.

“He’s enjoyed our environment, because it’s a good one, we know that.

“He’s come in and enjoyed himself, so we’re going to get him back to somewhere near where he wants to be.”

On whether Caulker, who has never played in League Two before, spending the majority of his time in the Premier League, where he won an England cap in November 2012, would drop down to the fourth tier of English football, Jones added: “That’s a conversation for further down the line.

“At the minute, we’re giving him a platform to get fit again, we’ve got a wonderful sports science department here, we train at a good level, we’ve got good facilities, so it suits him.

“He’s very appreciative of the opportunity we’ve given him and we’re delighted to have him around the places as we wever got a lot of young players that can learn from him as well.

“So it suits all parties, he’s a fantastic kid and I still call him a kid as even though he’s a man and all he’s done, I still remember the Steve Caulker we had, the naive one that came to us and did fantastically well.

“That’s how we look at him, he’s a real good guy and fair play to him.”