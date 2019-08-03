'Excellent' Sluga praised by Jones despite mistake

Luton record signing Simon Sluga was handed huge praise by boss Graeme Jones despite making a big error during his Town debut against Middlesbrough yesterday evening.

The Croatian number two let Britt Assombalonga's tame shot dribble through his hands on 37 minutes as the visitors drew level at 2-2.

Sluga's mistake came just moments after he had made a sensational save to prevent Marvin Johnson's curling effort nestle into the top corner, while he also made a string of fine stops in the second period as Luton hit back from 3-2 down to draw 3-3.

Jones said: "I thought he was excellent apart from one moment, he just didnt move his feet and get down.

"Life as a goalkeeper, I wouldn't know anything about it, but overall I was delighted with it.

"It was just that one moment and I'm sure as a Croatian international, he'll be big enough and bold enough to get over it and move on."

Sluga appears to already be something of a crowd favourite at Kenilworth Road, with the home fans singing his name before, during and after the match.

Jones added: "It's always a two way thing with the crowd and the players.

"He made a great save before the mistake, his top right hand corner and I've got no doubt about Simon Sluga.

"If you imagine us now going to Croatia and trying to adapt to their style of play, and their language in two and a half weeks.

"Overall his performance was excellent."

