FA CUP: Hatters head to Shakers on a Sunday

Luton's FA Cup second round tie at Bury has been switched to Sunday, December 2.

Just like this stage of the competition last season, when Town's trip to National League side Gateshead was moved, the Hatters will head to Gigg Lane for a 2pm kick-off.

Nathan Jones' side reached this stage by defeating Wycombe Wanderers 2-0 at Kenilworth Road in the first round, while the Shakers hammered Dover Athletic 5-0.

Ticket prices are: Adults: £15; Concessions (65+, disabled, U23): £10; U16s: £5; Carers, U5s: Free.

A sales plan will be announced in due course and should the fixture need to go to a replay, it would be played at Kenilworth Road on Tuesday, December 11 at 7.45pm.