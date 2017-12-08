FA CUP: Tickets just a tenner for Town's 'wonderful' trip to Newcastle

Luton Town have received an initial allocation of 3,000 tickets for their FA Cup third round tie at Premier League side Newcastle United on Saturday, January 6, 2018.

The clash against Rafa Benitez’s Magpies is all-ticket for Hatters fans and there may be more available should the original amount sells out.

Tickets, priced at just £10 for adults, £5 for U18s, O65s, students and disabled supporters, will be available to Diamond season ticket holders from 10am on Thursday, December 14 until close of business at midday on Saturday, December 16.

Any existing or new season ticket holders – including those who purchase part-season tickets that start from the New Year's Day match against Lincoln - will be able to buy two tickets each online from 1pm on Saturday, December 16 until close of business on Wednesday, December 27.

Any remaining tickets will be available on general sale on Thursday, December 28, until Friday, January 5, 2018.

Supporters who have taken an away season ticket will automatically receive one ticket which will be processed on Wednesday, December 13.

On the tie, boss Nathan Jones said: “It’s a wonderful draw for the football club and it’s such a big club Newcastle.

“You’re looking for one of the big ones to have and it’s as big as they come. You’re looking for Arsenal, Man United, Man City, but they’re right up there with in that bracket of big clubs.

“Hopefully it's a big crowd and a fantastic, traditional stadium. It's a wonderful draw and brings back memories of the cup game years ago, so brilliant.

“We’re delighted and hopefully it will give fans something to get their teeth into over the next few weeks.

“We won’t be thinking about it until after the Lincoln game, but once that’s out the way then we can really have a right go at it.”