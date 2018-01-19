Famewo confident that Luton can bounce back

Town teenager Akin Famewo is confident his side have more than enough to bounce back from Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Chesterfield when they host Morecambe this weekend.

The Luton defender, making his first league start in well over a year, saw a quickfire first half double prove too much for the visitors on the day.

People learn from it, move on and we keep striving forward and upwards. Akin Famewo

They now return to the confines of Kenilworth Road, where they have 13 points from the last 15 available, with four wins and a draw, to face a Shrimps side who sit 19th in the table.

Famewo said: “We are a team that we can bounce back, we do know how to learn from mistakes.

“You can see that already this season, how well we have been doing.

“We’ve had a couple of hiccups, but it happens to every team, people learn from it, move on and we keep striving forward and upwards.”

Famewo was well aware the Hatters were nowhere near their best at the Spireites on Saturday, despite a stern word from manager Nathan Jones after a first period that saw them trailing 2-0.

He continued: “At half time, the gaffer gave us a good talking to and it definitely changed the second half.

“Maybe we didn’t get the goals, but at least no more goals went in. It would have been great to get three points, but we’ve got other games.

“Games are like rollercoasters, we’ve got to try and capitalise on every moment we get, but unfortunately we didn’t get this one.”

Famewo was alongside the experienced Johnny Mullins at the weekend and paid tribute to his defensive partner, plus other members of Town’s squad for their help this term.

He said: “He talks, he’s another person that I’ve been learning from.

“Him and (Scott) Cuthbert when he’s been fit, they’re all willing to help and teach me, take me aside, doing extra bits after training. They’ve all been a great help and are very good to learn from.

“Alan Sheehan is class too and he’s always giving me lessons in training and helping me learn.”

However, Famewo would be thrilled if the chance arose to repel attacks with fellow academy graduate Frankie Musonda.

He said: “I’d love to play with Frankie, because I’ve been playing with him since pretty much the U16s. So it would be great for us to be out there together, but I’m sure he’ll get his chance as well and he’ll take it.”

When asked about Famewo’s display at the weekend during his press conference yesterday, Town boss Nathan Jones saw some positive signs, adding: “He was part of a poor team performance, but he’s young and we can’t attribute that to him.

“He’s learning, there were others around him far more experienced than him that he needed help off that he didn’t get that on the weekend.

“I thought he was brave, he didn’t shirk the challenge. We didn’t play particularly well, there were a few technical things he could have done better positionally, but he’s learning, he’s a work in progress, he’s only five or six games into his career.”