Famewo signs a new deal with Luton and heads to Grimsby on loan

Young Luton defender Akin Famewo has signed a new contract with the club and moved to League Two Grimsby Town on a season-long loan.

The 19-year-old has made 14 appearances for the Hatters after coming through the ranks at Kenilworth Road, including two League Two starts, his only one last term coming in the 2-0 defeat at Chesterfield in January.

There were rumours linking the left-footed centre half with a move away from the club, but he has penned a new deal until the summer of 2020 and headed to the Mariners for the 2018-19 campaign.

Boss Nathan Jones said: "We are delighted firstly that Akin has signed an extended contract. We have real high hopes for him as a footballer.

“He wants to play, he believes he’s good enough, but we have a number of real good left-sided centre-halves here.

"Alan Sheehan was our player of the year and that’s what he was competing against, so he’s had an element of frustration here within himself, but we believe that long-term Akin will be a wonderful player.

“We believe that he can go as far as he wants to go, that’s why we are delighted that he’s committed his future to us. We believe the right thing to do now is to get him game time and get him tested.

“He might not get the game time that satisfies him here, especially with the level that we’ve got in our squad, so we wanted him to go to the right club.

“I’ve had conversations with staff at Grimsby, and I know what kind of thing they are trying to do there. We feel that it ticks every box for a loan move for one of our young players.”