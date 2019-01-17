Favourite Lowe is 'relaxed' over Luton speculation

Bury manager Ryan Lowe has declared he is ‘relaxed’ about the speculation linking him with the vacancy at Luton Town this week.

The Shakers chief is currently the favourite with league sponsors SkyBet for the Hatters’ job after his odds tumbled earlier in the week, with his current price of 11/8, putting him ahead of Steve Robinson 6/4 and Graeme Jones 11/2.

Lowe was appointed at Gigg Lane in January 2018 and although couldn’t prevent the club from dropping into League Two, has led them to second in the table this term, beating MK Dons 4-3 last weekend.

His side also impressing greatly during their 1-0 FA Cup defeat to Luton last month, while Lowe is highly thought of by the Bury supporters after a wonderful playing career with them, scoring over 70 goals in three separate spells.

Speaking to BBC Radio Manchester about the situation, Lowe said: “I'm the manager of Bury Football Club, I've heard the same rumours as you have heard.

“I'm quite calm and relaxed over it.

"Yes it's not going to be the first and it's certainly not going to be the last, because whatever team you are, if you’re doing well, there’s speculation about everyone isn’t there?

“It's just credit to what we’re doing, how we’re trying to do things, the football, there’s been plenty of talk about us doing it the right way and exciting times and there is.

"So it’s speculation, and that’s all it is, speculation.”

Any move for Lowe would likely come next month, with Town chief executive Gary Sweet stating last week he felt it ‘unethical’ to appoint another club’s manager during the transfer window.

Current interim boss Mick Harford believes it will follow the home game against Peterborough on Saturday that Luton’s decision-makers start to really get down to the business of honing in on their new man.

He added: “Congratulations to Gary and the board, they are totally focused on the stadium this week, so they got the decision they wanted and then they will start focus on that maybe the early part of next week.

“I can’t tell you if and when or who it’s going to be, but we are trying.

“It’s a process we’re involved in as a group and we talk about it on a daily basis.

“We’ve had over 100 applicants and they just keep coming and coming, but we’ll whittle it down to a shortlist and just start focusing on that shortlist.”