The Hatters have made number of signings at this stage of the season in previous years, and the Luton News has had a special look at just who arrived and where they are. Check out the feature below.

1. George Moncur: Barnsley (undisclosed) - January 2019 Midfielder joined last January from Barnsley and has played 25 times, scoring seven goals so far - netting a number of crackers, including stand-out strikes against both Portsmouth and Wigan. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Lloyd Jones: Liverpool (undisclosed) - January 2018 Centre half arrived from Liverpool but has found first team chances limited at Kenilworth Road, playing just 13 times so far, with only one league start. Loan spell with Plymouth too. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Jake Jervis: Plymouth Argyle (undisclosed) - January 2018 Striker was brought in to bolster Town's attacking options, but didn't really make his mark, with just two league starts. 14 appearances in total, netting once, while has been loaned to AFC Wimbledon and now Salford City. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Lawson D'Ath: Northampton (undisclosed) - January 2017 Midfielder came in after an injury to Cameron McGeehan. Played his part as the Hatters went up, with 26 appearances, scoring once. Released in the summer of 2018, heading to MK Dons and is now with Yeovil. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more