FEATURE: Find out who the Championship bottom six signed during the transfer window

The January transfer window saw Town add three players to their squad, Peter Kioso, Cameron Carter-Vickers and Eunan O'Kane, while the other sides in the bottom six, Barnsley, Wigan, Stoke, Huddersfield and Charlton all brought in new faces to aid their battle for safety. The Luton News takes a special look at just who came in and where below.

LUTON: Cameron Carter-Vickers - Spurs - (loan). Spurs centre half signed on loan until the end of the season and made his debut in the 2-0 defeat at West Bromwich Albion. Plenty of Championship experience at Stoke, Ipswich, Swansea and Sheffield United.

LUTON: Eunan O'Kane - Leeds United (18-month agreement). Experienced midfielder now in his second spell at Kenilworth Road after a brief spell last season. Not expected to feature yet as he recovers from injury.

LUTON: Peter Kioso - Hartlepool (undisclosed fee). Young full back was snapped up by Luton from National League side Hartlepool United for an undisclosed fee. Had been at Dunstable Town previously and is viewed by Town as one for the future.

BARNSLEY: Marcel Ritzmaier - Wolfsberger (undisclosed). Signed from Austrian club Wolfsberger AC for an undisclosed fee during January. Four Tykes appearances so far for the former PSV Eindhoven midfielder, who has been capped by Austria at U21 level.

