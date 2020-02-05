FEATURE: Find out who the Championship bottom six signed during the transfer window
With 16 games to go in the season, Luton find themselves entrenched in a battle to stay in the Championship, sitting at the foot of the table.
The January transfer window saw Town add three players to their squad, Peter Kioso, Cameron Carter-Vickers and Eunan O'Kane, while the other sides in the bottom six, Barnsley, Wigan, Stoke, Huddersfield and Charlton all brought in new faces to aid their battle for safety. The Luton News takes a special look at just who came in and where below.
Spurs centre half signed on loan until the end of the season and made his debut in the 2-0 defeat at West Bromwich Albion. Plenty of Championship experience at Stoke, Ipswich, Swansea and Sheffield United.