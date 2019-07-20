Luton Town's record new signing Simon Sluga

FEATURE: Luton Town's top 20 biggest transfer fees paid out

The Hatters broke their transfer record yesterday by signing Croatian keeper Simon Sluga from HNK Rijeka for a fee of over €1.5million, beating the £850,000 paid out for Lars Elstrup back in August 1989.

The Luton News takes a special look at who the most expensive players Town have snapped up in their history.

Became Town's record signing when Ray Harford snapped him up from Danish side Odense BK in August 1989. Scored 27 goals in 70 goals but moved back to Denmark for just 200,000 two years later.

1. 850,000: Lars Elstrup from Odense

Town shelled out 750,000 in July 1995 to sign the Burnley defender. Played 173 times for the Hatters, scoring 27 goals, moving back to Turf Moor in December 1998 for 800,000.

2. 750,000: Steve Davis from Burnley

American keeper headed to the Hatters from West Ham United afer a successful loan spell in December 1995. Played 115 games for Luton, before moving to New England Revolution in March 1998.

3. 580,000: Ian Feuer from West Ham United

Brought in from Hartlepool in July 2006 where he had been a regular on the scoresheet, but struggled at Kenilworth Road, netting just twice in 23 games. Released in the summer of 2007 and joined Leyton Orient.

4. 500,000: Adam Boyd from Hartlepool

