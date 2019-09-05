FEATURE: The Luton Town team that last won at home in the Championship

Luton recorded a first Championship home win since February 20, 2007 with a 2-1 victory against Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

The last success came when Town defeated Sheffield Wednesday 3-2 in front of 8,011 fans at Kenilworth Road well over a decade ago. To find out who played for the Hatters that day, along with who was on target, see the Luton News' special feature below.

Goalkeeper: Marlon Beresford Keeper was beaten twice on the afternoon in one of his first matches back since losing his place to Dean Kiely. Made 26 appearances that season, with Dean Brill finishing the campaign as first choice.

Defender: Kevin Foley Right back made 39 appearances in the Championship that season for Town, his last campaign at Kenilworth Road, heading to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the summer.

Defender: Drew Talbot His cross was put through his own goal by Tommy Spurr early in the second half to make it 2-1 and once Owls levelled, scored the the winner on 63 minutes. Replaced four minutes later by Adam Boyd.

Defender: Lewis Emanuel Made 40 appearances during the season, netting the only goal a 1-0 win at Hillsbrough back in August as Town's win meant they completed the double over the Owls.

