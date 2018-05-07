FEATURE: Who stays and who goes at Kenilworth Road

Luton Town manager Nathan Jones faces some tough decisions over his retained list at Kenilworth Road with a host of players out of contract and the club winning promotion to League One this season.

Speaking to the press after Saturday’s season-ending goalless draw at Notts County, he said: “We’ve got our end of season do on Wednesday and then we’ve got to start planning and moving forward.

“That’s the nature of the business, that’s the clinical edge of football, but we have to do that and it’s wonderful to be able to do it with the relative tranquility of knowing we’re going up.

“Because it was a different feeling, slightly later this time last year, so we’ll make the the right decisions and then take the club forward.”

With 12 players soon to become free agents, then the News/Gazette has looked at just what decisions Jones might make in next few days.