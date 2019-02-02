First goal is coming for Hatters defender Bradley

Town defender Matty Pearson believes a first goal for centre half partner Sonny Bradley is on the horizon.

The summer signing from Plymouth Argyle has come close in recent weeks, almost notching against Southend United, his left-footed volley saved by Nathan Bishop.

Pearson, who did get on the scoresheet himself, powering home a first half header for his fourth of the campaign, said: "Sonny have been getting on the end of a few.

"We're waiting for Sonny’s goal, I’m sure it will come, it’s right place, right time and it’s gone in.

“That’s the way it’s going for him at the minute, everything he seems to do in the box, just seems to nearly go in, or the ref gives a silly free kick for something that’s nothing to do with it..

"But it is what it is and we’re both enjoying attacking that ball."

Full back Jack Stacey was of a similar opinion too, saying: "He is getting closer.

"He’s a massive threat from all set-pieces, I think the amount of first contacts he gets is massive.

"I'm sure the goal is coming for him, he couldn’t get any closer."

Meanwhile, boss Mick Harford thought Bradley would be wheeling away at Roots Hall, adding: "I thought it was in.

"It was a free kick by JJ (James Justin), Sonny spun out the back and it was on to his favoured left foot, so I thought this was going in.

"To be fair to the keeper he made a good save low down to his right, so that was good execution by JJ and good movement by Sonny."