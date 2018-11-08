Fit-again Berry unlikely to be risked in FA Cup clash

Midfielder Luke Berry is getting closer and closer to a first team return for the Hatters after a lengthy spell out with injury.

The 26-year-old suffered a horrific dislocated left ankle and a fractured fibula against Colchester United back in March which put him out for the remainder of the season.

He made a miraculous comeback to feature in the 1-0 Carabao Cup defeat at West Bromwich Albion back in August, only to then pick up another knee injury in training which has ruled him out since.

However, he was seen warming up on the pitch before the goalless draw at Rochdale last weekend, although boss Nathan Jones admitted this Saturday’s FA Cup clash against Wycombe Wanderers might be just too soon for him.

He said: “He’s really close, really, really close, it’s just finding now the time to put him in, to get him minutes and so on.

“He’s progressed very, very well and we’re really happy with him.

“He’s at a good level and we’ve had to do it slightly more progressively this time because we don’t want him to break down again.”

“It’s not too early to put him out there, because he’s fit, but I think the magnitude of the game, it would be too much to start him or things like that.

"So we’ll use other vehicles to get him further down the line.”

Defender Dan Potts remains unavailable after hurting his groin in the 2-0 victory over Walsall recently, as Jones added: “Dan’s out, he’s the one really that we are missing.

“He’s probably a week away, so again a progression with him.

“But it’s not the stage of the season where you really need to patch people up and roll them out.

“We’ve just to make sure that we get him back safely.”