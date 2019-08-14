Fit-again Brown wants to get the best out of himself at Luton

On-loan attacker Izzy Brown is hoping to finally put his injury demons to one side and get back to his best with the Hatters this term.

The 22-year-old has seen his past few seasons wrecked by ACL, back and hamstring problems.

Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup match against Ipswich Town was the first game he had started since January 8, 2018, when spending a spell at Brighton.

After completing a hugely promising 66 minutes in midweek, Brown said: “I’ve been really unlucky.

“I think bad luck comes in threes, and I’ve had my three injuries now.

“Hopefully that’s me done and I can kick on with my football and get back to playing week in week out, which is what I want to do here.

“The gaffer’s pulled me and said, ‘I just want you to work hard every day in training and you’ll get chances here.’

“So that’s why I decided to come here and I feel like I can get the best out of myself here as well.

“You’re always going to get people who say ‘he’s made of glass’ and things like that, but people don’t know how demanding football is.

“For me to get my ACL injury was a tough time.

“I was just trying to break through at Brighton in the Premier League and I was so happy to be playing in the Prem and then you get a setback like that.

“Now it’s just about the comeback and I feel like I’m fitter than I’ve ever been and I’m sharper than I’ve ever been, so I think it’s going to be an amazing season.”

Town chief Graeme Jones is confident that the Hatters have the facilities in place to ensure Brown can play a major role for his side.

He continued: “I can help a lot, but ultimately it’s down to the individual.

“I’ve got no problems with Izzy, no worries with Izzy.

“Being out there every day, being able to play minutes every weekend, means that he’ll get that adaptation, so he’ll get better and better.

“It’s a simple formula, but the player needs to buy into it as well as the coaching staff.

“He’s going to play under a coaching team that want to play his style of football, so it’s all come together.

“But he needs to look after himself, he needs to manage himself, he needs to present himself every day.”

Brown caught the eye throughout his debut on Tuesday night as the Hatters went through 3-1 against Ipswich Town, winning the home fans over instantly.

On his own display, Brown said: “It was good to get out there for the first time, it’s difficult to come into a team and not know the players.

“You have to adapt really quickly, but I felt like the boys have made me feel welcome straight away from the first training session.

“It kind of clicked on the pitch, with everything I was trying to do and I think the way we played and the way I played, it showed going forward what we can bring to the team.”

Jones knew it had been an impressive first showing by the midfielder, but wants to make sure it wasn’t just a one-off.

He added: “He’s got to prove it.

“They say one swallow doesn’t make a summer and I don’t think that will be the case as I think he’s at a club that suits him.

“His girlfriend is from the area and I think he’s at an age where he’s done all the big clubs and it’s about football now.”