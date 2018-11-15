Fit-again Potts leaves Luton boss with a decision to make

Hatters boss Nathan Jones a decision over who he selects at left back when Plymouth Argyle visit Kenilworth Road on Saturday after confirming Dan Potts was fully fit.

The former West Ham man started Town’s first 14 league games of the season before injuring his groin moments before the interval against Walsall last month.

That saw James Justin come in, with the academy graduate playing the past four matches which has seen Luton keep three clean sheets in that time, sconceding just one goal in his almost seven hours on the pitch.

Speaking at his press conference this afternoon, Jones said: “Potts trained fully, so Potts will be available for selection.

“It was probably too soon (to play him on Tuesday night) as he’s had a few days training.

“He’s come back relatively quickly if we’re honest, it’s just over three weeks, so he wouldn’t have lost too much.

“We didn’t take the game lightly in any way, because we don’t do that, but it was probably right that we didn’t risk him.

“We’ve been in good form lately, so anyone coming into the team will have to work hard to do that.

“Jorge Grant was slightly unlucky because he picked up a knock for the away game (at Rochdale) and then we’ve done well since, so he’s one of those and I hope Danny Hylton has the same problem when his suspension over.”

Centre half Sonny Bradley, who has played alongside Justin for the previous four and a half matches, thought the 20-year-old had adapted well to life away from his preferred right back berth.

He said: “He’s done very, very well. He’s been part of the back four that’s kept so many clean sheets, so JJ’s a very, very good player.

“I’m pretty sure he could, apart from in goal, I think he’s a little bit small to be a keeper, could play pretty much anywhere on the pitch.

“He’s a very good professional and he’s a good full back. He’s always an option for me and I think sometimes people try and play on him as he’s a bit small, but he’s also very good in the air as well, I think that’s where he surprises people.

“He’s just got to keep doing what he’s doing, keep his head down, keep working hard and just keep being part of a back four that’s keeping clean sheets.”

With Potts and Marek Stech also fit, it only leaves Luton without Danny Berry and midfielder Luke Berry, who is still not ready after his knee injury.

Jones continued: “We’ve dusted ourselves down from Tuesday.

“It was a game that we needed to kind of get out of the way, we’d have liked have won, but we move on to Saturday.

“A few more had 90 minutes, we got a couple of little knocks from it, but nothing too serious.

“Luke Berry’s a bit further away though, we’ve just got to be really tentative with him.

“We thought he was really close, but he’s still under the allotted time to come back from his original injury, never mind the one he picked up in his knee, so he’s the only one we’ve got minor concerns with.”

Midfielder Andrew Shinnie is also available after he went off against Wycombe last weekend, a game in which he scored his third of the season.

Jones added: “It was just a gash on his legs, so providing there’s no adverse reaction, he trained today no problem, so it’s all looking fine.

“He has fantastic pedigree and is a wonderful footballer.

“I’m glad that he’s adding that attacking threat, goals and assists because that’s what he was brought for and that’s why we keep on at him, because generally his play is fantastic.”