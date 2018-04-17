Five Hatters are named in PFA League Two Team of the Year

Luton Town have had five players named in the PFA League Two Team of the Year announced this morning.

The team, which is selected by their fellow professionals in the division, has seen Marek Stech nominated as the best goalkeeper, while Dan Potts and Alan Sheehan are both named in the defence with Coventry’s Jack Grimmer and Accrington’s Mark Hughes.

Luke Berry has one of the three midfield berths alongside Jorge Grant from Notts County and Accringon’s Sean McConville.

Meanwhile, Luton’s leading scorer Danny Hylton is upfront with Stanley’s Billy Kee and Wycombe forward Adebayo Akinfenwa.

The award is further recognition for the Hatters this term after Sheehan, Potts, Hylton, Berry and Jack Stacey were named in the EFL Team of the Year, Olly Lee won the EFL Goal of the Season and the club were named League Two Family Club of the Year as well.