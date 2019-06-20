FIXTURES: Luton at home to Middlesbrough on opening day

Luton Town will begin their 2019-20 Sky Bet Championship season at home to Middlesbrough.

The Hatters' clash against the ex-Premier League club has been switched to Friday, August 2 for TV coverage.

Boro are under new management this season, with former defender Jonathan Woodgate taking over from Tony Pulis who departed at the end of last campaign.

Town then go to Cardiff City the following weekend, before entertaining West Bromwich Albion on Saturday, August 17.

Graeme Jones' side face two tough away trips to Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday, August 20 and Barnsley on Saturday, August 24, before finishing the opening month at home to another club recently relegated from the Premier League in Huddersfield Town.

The Hatters will head to former boss Nathan Jones' Stoke City on Tuesday, December 10, with the return fixture not until Saturday, February 29.

Luton's festive schedule sees them at home to Fulham on Boxing Day, travel to Bristol City on Sunday, December 29 and visit Millwall on New Year's Day.

They will finish their campaign at home to Blackburn Rovers on Saturday, May 2.

Luton's Championship fixtures.

August

Fri, Aug 2: Middlesbrough H; Sat, Aug 10 Cardiff City A; Sat, Aug 17 West Bromwich Albion H; Tue, Aug 20 Sheffield Wednesday A; Sat, Aug 24 Barnsley A; Sat, Aug 31 Huddersfield.

September

Sat, Sep 14 Queens Park Rangers; Sat, Sep 21 Hull City H; Sat, Sep 28 Blackburn Rovers A.

October

Wed, Oct 2 Millwall H; Sat, Oct 5 Derby County A; Sat, Oct 19 Bristol City H; Wed, Oct 23 Fulham A; Sat, Oct 26 Birmingham City A.

November

Sat, Nov 2 Nottingham Forest H; Sat, Nov 9 Reading A; Sat, Nov 23 Leeds United H; Tue, Nov 26 Charlton Athletic H; Sat, Nov 30 Brentford A.

December

Sat, Dec 7 Wigan Athletic H; Tue, Dec 10 Stoke City A; Sat, Dec 14 Preston North End A; Sat, Dec 21 Swansea City H; Thu, Dec 26 Fulham H; Sun, Dec 29 Bristol City A.

January

Wed, Jan 1 Millwall A; Sat, Jan 11 Birmingham City H; Sat, Jan 18 Nottingham Forest A; Sat, Jan 25 Derby County H.

February

Sat, Feb 1 West Bromwich Albion A; Sat, Feb 8 Cardiff City H; Wed, Feb 12 Sheffield Wednesday H; Sat, Feb 15 Middlesbrough A; Sat, Feb 22 Charlton Athletic A; Tue, Feb 25 Brentford H; Sat, Feb 29 Stoke City H.

March

Sat, Mar 7 Wigan Athletic A; Sat, Mar 14 Preston North End H; Wed, Mar 18 Swansea City A; Sat, Mar 21 Leeds United A.

April

Sat, Apr 4 Reading H; Fri, Apr 10 Barnsley H; Mon, Apr 13 Huddersfield Town A; Sat, Apr 18 Queens Park Rangers H; Sat, Apr 25 Hull City A.

May

Sat, May 2 Blackburn Rovers H

