Flitcroft concedes Robins were 'schooled' by the Hatters

Swindon Town chief David Flitcroft admitted his side were ‘schooled’ during their 5-0 defeat to the Hatters on Boxing Day.

The Robins had held their own in the first half, as they swapped ends on level terms, before James Collins curled in a glorious effort three minutes into the second period to break the deadlock.

From then, Luton ran riot, adding further strikes from Danny Hylton, a Matty Taylor own goal, with subs Harry Cornick and Elliot Lee on target too.

Speaking afterwards, Flitcroft, who has now seen his side lose seven out of their 12 games at the County Ground this term, said: “We more than matched them in the first half.

"We had a good structure to the team, we were on the front-foot and I was happy going in at half-time with a clean sheet.

"The first goal seems to just completely take away the confidence and the fight from the team.

"At 1-0 down you are not out of the fight and you've got to make sure that you can regroup for five minutes, we didn't and suddenly we are two goals down and then the third one is just a complete mess.

"The second one, certainly the third one, you can see the heads completely drop but at that stage of the game, at 1-0 down, there has to be a fight and a mental switch on and there wasn't.

"That is the most disappointing aspect.

"Everyone was on the same page, everyone was working together in the first-half but once they've got in, yes Luton are a good team with good players and he (James Collins) has bent in a wonder goal, that shouldn't lead to a capitulation from a group of men.

"They absolutely schooled us in the second -half and we gave up the fight.

"The hardest thing when you are sat here after a 5-0 defeat at home is knowing that the fans have come out today and have had to endure that in the second-half.

"It is a given that there should be a togetherness and a real fight on a football pitch.

"The first goal drew away the players' fight."