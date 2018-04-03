Flitcroft felt Stags dominated but lost ‘match-winning moments’

Mansfield boss David Flitcroft felt his side lost the ‘match-winning’ moments against Luton on Monday, as their winless run was stretched to seven games

After Kane Hemmings put the Stags in front, the visitors came close to a second just before the interval, only to be denied by James Shea, Alan Sheehan and the crossbar.

Not many teams have come here and caused the problems that we’ve caused for Luton Town, the chances we had. David Flitcrift

Town made them pay in the second period with goals from James Collins and Glen Rea, as Flitcroft said: “They gave each other everything but again defining moments and match-winning moments, we’re just not seeing it through.

“That’s finishing a shot off, some of the end product was good, we’ve worked the ball well, completely dominated them first half and put the ball in fantastic areas, but we’ve got to finish our work off.

“Second half we’ve had opportunities to open them up and go and kill the game off and you’ve got to do that when you come down to Luton.

Not many teams have come here and caused the problems that we’ve caused for Luton Town, the chances we had.

“But match-winning moments and if your work isn’t pristine on the match-winning moments then you are going to undo all the hard work that the lads put in and the shift they’ve put in.”

Town’s winner when it came was former Luton keeper Conrad Logan spilled Sheehan’s free kick for Glen Rea to score.

Flitcroft refused to blame his stopper though and pointed to Collins’ efforts in denying Lee Angol a certain goal at the other end just moments earlier.

He added: “Conrad spilled it but I still want back-up.

“Two Luton players were alert to go and score the goal but I want my players a bit like they did with Lee Angol’s chance to get a block on it, an over my dead body.

“That’s what it’s got to be when you come to these places.

“They’re tough and you’ve got to make sure it’s every man that’s giving absolutely everything and committing everything to each other and on the big moments we just didn’t do that.”