Forest striker Cummings wants to shoot Luton to the Championship

New Town signing Jason Cummings has set his sights on helping to score the goals that see Luton promoted to the Championship this term.

The 23-year-old joined the Hatters on loan until the end of the campaign from Nottingham Forest yesterday, after spending the first half of the season with Peterborough.

Cummings netted twice against Luton during the Posh’s 3-1 win back in August, and was on six goals by the end of the opening month.

He only managed two more at London Road after then, as he was in and out of the side under boss Steve Evans, but now wants to make the most of his fresh start.

The striker, who is a former team-mate of Andrew Shinnie and James Collins during their time at Hibernian, said: “I heard that Luton were interested about a week or so ago and I spoke to the gaffer (Mick Harford), and obviously the club are doing fantastic so far and I want to come in and help them get promoted.

““He was saying that there is a feel-good factor here, I’ll love it here and the style of play suits me.

“I’ve also been speaking to Shinnie as well. I used to play with him at Hibs a few years ago, and he was saying how good it is, so it was just something I wanted to be part of.

“I also played with James four or five years ago as well, so it’s always good to know a couple of familiar faces.

“The boys here are doing fantastic. My aim is to come here and help the boys get promoted.

"I’ll try to get in the team and score as many goals as I can, and it’s exciting.”

Although Cummings was part of the side that inflicted one of only four league defeats on the Hatters this during his time with Peterborough, he knows just how difficult an opposition the visitors were on the day.

He continued: “I enjoyed my spell at Peterborough and I remember that game.

“One of my goals was a penalty, but playing against Luton, it was a hard game.

“The style of play and the way they were playing, we were having to do a lot of chasing as well, but we managed to get the win that game.

“Ever since then, Luton have been absolutely unstoppable, and I want to be part of it.

“I know how it feels to be at the top and once you’re up there, you’ve got to stay there.”