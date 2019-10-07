Former Hatter Curtis Davies thanks Luton fans for their ovation

Ex-Luton defender Curtis Davies thanked the visiting Hatters fans for the ovation they afforded him after Saturday's 2-0 defeat at Derby County.

Davies, who came through the ranks at Kenilworth Road, played 62 times for Town between 2001-2005, until leaving to join West Bromwich Albion for a then club record fee of £3m.

He moved to Pride Park in June 2017 after spells with Aston Villa, Leicester, Birmingham and Hull City, and has got back into the Rams team recently after recovering from a lengthy injury.

With club captain Richard Keogh out for the season due to his serious injury in a much publicised car crash, Davies had the armband at the weekend as Derby came out on top against his former side.

At the full time whistle, Davies, who last played against Town for the Baggies in January 2007, went over to the 2,606 travelling supporters, who gave him a standing ovation.

Writing on Twitter afterwards, Davies said: "Not our prettiest performance but a great win and end of the week.

"Pleased to get a much needed clean sheet too!

"Great support as always #DCFC #DCFCFans.

"Thanks to the #LTFC fans for my ovation at the end too, look forward to seeing you at Kenilworth Road in Jan #Hatters."

Ahead of the game, Davies had been quick to show his affection for the Hatters, who handed him his Football League debut against Stockport County back in January 2004.

In his programme notes, he put: "I have a lot of time for Luton Town as it was the place that gave me my chance I was a young boy when I went there.

"When I was a kid, I wrote off some letters and Luton were the only club to come back to me.

"In an instant they took a shine to me and I did well and got a contract.

"It was a great place to be, we had a very successful side through the youth team, we had a side that got promoted from Division Three to Division Two with Joe Kinnear and then things went pear-shaped with administration.

"I've said all along that that the administration was the bet thing that happened to me because if Kinnear was there, he would never have given a young lad a chance.

"The other side of it was was they weren't allowed to sign anyone, so I got my chance because there was nobody else left.

"I just needed that one game to prove myself as I feel that with the first team football you can be good in training or the ressies, but when it comes to a league game and the manager hasn't seen you, I just had to show what I could do.

"I earnt Mike Newell's trust at the time and he knew he could rely on me to play again."