Former Hatter Lee looking to leave Hearts

Ex-Luton midfielder Olly Lee is on the verge of leaving Hearts for a move back south according to reports in Scotland.

The 27-year-old, who played 123 times for Luton, scoring 11 goals, departed Kenilworth Road in the summer of 2018 to head to Tynecastle, penning a three year deal.

Although impressing for the Jambos, netting six times in 41 appearances, inculding an Edinburgh derby winner against Hibernian, it appears his time north of the border will be cut short.

Hearts boss Craig Levein told the Edinburgh Evening News: "Olly and I are on the same page.

"We are talking about him moving back down to England if he can find something.

"That's a chat I've had with Olly and his agent so we will see what happens.

"He still has a contract here so it's not like we are forcing him out the door.

"If he gets something, we will have a chat."