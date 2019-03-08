Former Hatter McGeehan suspended by FA for three Tykes games

Ex-Luton midfielder Cameron McGeehan will miss Barnsley's next three matches after being suspended by the Football Association for a charge of violent conduct.

The 23-year-old, who has scored three goals in the last nine games for the second-placed side, has been banned for an incident in the 3-0 win at Southend last weekend.

The FA said: "Cameron McGeehan will be suspended for Barnsley’s next three matches.

"The midfielder denied a charge of violent conduct, which followed an incident not seen by the match officials but caught on video in the 54th minute against Southend United on 02 March 2019, but it was subsequently found proven by an Independent Regulatory Commission.”

Barnsley, who are five points behind Luton with 11 matches to go, were disappointed with the decision, as a club statement said: "The club offered the view that the video evidence shows the opposition player moving whilst on the floor, when McGeehan was unable to change the course of his direction in mid-air.

"There was no complaint from the opposition players, staff or the officials at the time despite it being in front of both dugouts.

"An apology was then instantly offered and accepted from each player involved."

McGeehan, who netted 31 times in 106 Luton matches over three spells with the club, will now miss his side's home games with Accrington Stanley and Sunderland, plus the trip to Doncaster Rovers.