Former Hatters Howells and Barnett throw support behind new stadium

Ex-Luton star Jake Howells thinks his former club fully deserve to be allowed to build a new ground in Power Court.

The Hatters submitted plans for a new 17,500 stadium along with a mixed-use scheme at Newlands Park over two years and are still awaiting a date for when it will be considered by the council.

Howells, who came through the ranks to play 334 games in almost a decade at Town, said: “Ever since I was a scholar at 16, 17, that’s been all the talk has ever been about.

“Don’t get me wrong, Kenilworth Road is absolutely amazing and what history it’s got with everything that has gone on there.

“But I feel for me personally, if Luton want to go to the next stage, the fans deserve it, the club deserve it and you don’t know the ins and outs as much, but it would be amazing for the whole community, the town.

“I only see it as a positive, and no-one compares to the fans in the whole country.

“Everyone knows Luton fans for being so loyal and great, so they completely deserve it and I’d love to see it as it would be brilliant.

“Football is a massive, passionate thing for everyone to enjoy and for Luton in the community with the fans they get, it would be great.

“So hopefully, fingers crossed, like we’ve been saying for a few years, it all goes through and they get a date that it’s going to happen.”

Meanwhile, another ex-player has thrown his support behind the project as defender Leon Barnett, currently with Northampton Town, who played 70 times for Luton between 2002-07, scoring three goals, added: “I’ve seen the plans, they look unbelievable.

“It’s just something for the fans to be excited about as it’s been a while they’ve been at that stadium.

“They’ve got a good support and I think they would fill it.

“I think the fans would love somewhere and I don’t know if this sounds a bit harsh, but somewhere to be proud of, go to a stadium that’s worthwhile filling.”