Luton Town’s League One rivals Plymouth Argyle have signed former Hatters loanee Matt Macey on a season-long loan from Arsenal.

The 23-year-old has been at Emirates since he was 19, making two appearances in the Europa League and Carabao Cup during that time.

Macey spent two months on loan at Kenilworth Road in the 2016-17 campaign, playing 13 times for Luton until he was recalled by the Gunners after a 1-0 victory over Blackpool.

Town entertain Plymouth on Saturday, November 17.