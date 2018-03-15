Former Luton loanee Mawson earns first England call-up

One-time Luton Town loanee Alfie Mawson has earned his first call-up to the senior England squad.

The 24-year-old defender signed for the Hatters back in December 2013 under previous boss John Still, when he was at Brentford.

He made just one appearance for Town, that in a 5-0 Conference win at Alfreton, with Mawson forced off injured at half time, replaced by another loan defender, Joe Davis, after Luton had gone 3-0 in front, thanks to Andre Gray’s double and Paul Benson’s strike.

He was unable to displace Davis in the side and returned to Griffin Park, going on to have spells at Welling, Wycombe and Barnsley, moving to the Swans in August 2016 for £5m.

City boss Carlos Cavalhal said of Mawson’s call-up to the squad for the friendlies with Holland and Italy: “Alfie is a very good centre-back and he is getting better.

“All credit goes to him – he is a good character, he plays with quality and, as I have said before, he is one of the best centre-backs playing in the Premier League.

“He is completely ready to play at a higher level. He is a good defender who can also start attacks, and in modern football that’s something you need.”