Former Luton midfielder named Bees boss

Ex-Hatters midfielder Darren Currie has been named manager of National League side Barnet on a rolling contract.

The 44-year-old was in temporary charge at the Hive Stadium after former Luton boss John Still left his role but has now taken the reins permanently.

Currie, who signed for the Hatters in July 2007 from Ipswich, made 38 appearances, scoring twice, before moving to Chesterfield

He finished his playing days at Dagenham & Redbridge, appointed to the coaching staff under Still, and has already led the Bees to a memorable FA Cup victory at Championship side Sheffield United.

Speaking to the club's official website, Currie said: "This is an incredibly proud moment for myself and a great opportunity to take my first steps in management at a club I loved playing for.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed my first three weeks in charge and I'm relishing the chance to take this great club forward.

"It's an exciting new chapter for me and I hope to keep the smiles on the faces of our brilliant supporters."

Barnet FC chairman Tony Kleanthous added: “Darren has created a real buzz around the place that’s been missing for quite a while now.

"He has made a good start to his new career and we all wish him the very best for his future.”