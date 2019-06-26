Former Luton striker Cullen joins Port Vale

Ex-Hatters forward Mark Cullen has agreed a one year contract at League Two side Port Vale.

The 27-year-old scored 24 goals in 83 games for Town between June 2013-15, his most famous strike coming to earn a last-gasp 1-1 draw at Cambridge United which all but secured Luton promotion from the Conference in March 2015.

Cullen's career began with Hull City where he progressed through the youth system and went on to make a handful of appearances for the Tigers in the top flight, scoring one Premier League goal which came during his first start, also against Wigan Athletic.

He then had spells at Bradford City, Bury, Stockport and Luton, before leaving Kenilworth Road to sign for Blackpool in a deal with £180,000.

After notching 26 goals in 108 appearances for the Tangerines, including a hat-trick against Luton during the 2016-17 League Two play-off semi-final, he spent the end of last season on loan at Carlisle, before being released from Bloomfield Road in the summer.