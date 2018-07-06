Former Luton youngster signs pro terms with Norwich

Former Luton U18s defender Ciaren Jones has signed professional terms with Championship side Norwich City.

The 19-year-old, who had joined Luton from Brentford as an U12, was released in the summer despite scoring the winning goal in a 1-0 EFL Youth Alliance Cup final victory against Wigan Athletic last season.

Jones will be part of the Canaries U23s side next term and along with the rest of the new arrivals, was congratulated by majority shareholders Delia Smith and Michael Wynn Jones at Carrow Road recently.

Academy manager Steve Weaver told the Canaries official website: “It’s a nice occasion for everyone involved: the families, the lads and for Delia and Michael to meet them.

“It’s an exciting time for all the young lads. We’ve shown we want to push lads on pretty quick. We have a lot of young lads playing for the under-23s and a lot of under-16s playing up in the under-18s team.

“So it’s a exciting time for the academy.”