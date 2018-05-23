Former Town defender will take his time before deciding future

Ex-Luton defender Scott Cuthbert is confident his future away from Kenilworth Road will be secured soon after becoming a wanted man.

The centre half, now a free agent, revealed he already has a choice of clubs to call his next home, as he said: “I’ve had chats with different clubs and different managers, and hopefully when I’m on holiday next week I’ll have a clearer idea and probably have a decision by then.

I’ve had a few contract offers to date, so it’s just a case of having a little bit of time to think about it. Scott Cuthbert

“I’m looking forward to a fresh start and recharge, something new, whether it’s in League One or League Two, it has to be the right club.

“I’m at a good age, I’ve played a lot of games, I feel like I’m experienced at this level, so I’m going to take my time and make sure it’s the right choice for me.”

Although Cuthbert made over 100 appearances for the Hatters and played some of his best football for the club last season, he didn’t relish being a free agent, saying: “It’s always a worry when you’re out of contract. It’s my third time out of contract and you always fear the worst, you fear that the phone won’t ring as you do hear the horror stories of players holding out and not getting anything.

“But I’ve been fortunate that I’ve had five or six phone calls from different managers, and I’ve had chats with them all. I’ve had a few contract offers to date, so it’s just a case of having a little bit of time to think about it.

“There’s still a long time before pre-season starts, so I’m fortunate that I can go on holiday, relax for a week and have a good think about it, and make my decision.”

Despite missing three months of the season due to injury, while also being restricted during the run-in too, Cuthbert is ready to go with his new employers, whoever they may be, adding: “The injury was fine when I came back, it was just a bit too much too soon.

“I had to take a week, 10 days off, as when you’ve got a lot of scar tissue about your groin area, it got a bit swollen and inflamed, I so had to let it settle down.

“I’ve been fully training for the last three or four weeks of the season, so I’ll keep myself fit over the summer and be ready to go in pre-season.”