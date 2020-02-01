Former Town striker Gallen would love to see the Hatters stay up

Ex-Luton forward hopes the club remain in the Championship

Former Luton striker Kevin Gallen would love to see his old side escape relegation back to League One this season.

Ahead of this afternoon's trip to West Bromwich Albion, the Hatters were six points adrift of safety with 17 games remaining, with victory at the Hawthorns, potentially taking them off the bottom of the table.

Gallen, who scored 21 goals in 75 games for Town during 2009-11, said: “I really hope Luton get out of it, I really like Luton, they’re a good club and I loved my time there.

“I’ve watched Luton a few times this season and they’re not far away from getting results, they’re just not getting them at the moment and they need to start.

“It’s a tight league, anyone can beat anyone, Luton are definitely not out of it yet, they’ve definitely got a fighting chance, but they need to start doing it sooner rather than later.”

Results have been desperately hard to come by for Town, who ended their winless streak running back to December 7 in midweek, something Gallen knows needs to change immediately if they are to stay up in what has been a challenging division.

He said: “League One to the Championship, I think the last few years, is a big step up.

“Not only you talk about money, but physically, the players are a lot stronger, a lot quicker.

“Luton have struggled with a little bit of mobility around the whole pitch, but they’re still in it.

“They need to get that home form back and then hopefully they can pick up a few points away from home.

“They’re in a tough position, but you win two or three games on the spin, even two games, everything changes and they need to get those one or two wins as quickly as possible.”

The striker, now a scout for Crystal Palace, also spoke of the need for home supporters to given their side any extra edge possible during the run-in.

He said: “Luton at home, with the crowd, a good atmosphere, passionate.

“I played with it and I played against it, it’s tough when you’re against it.

“It’s a small ground, but it creates a really good atmosphere, the fans really get behind the team and they need the fans.

"I know they’re struggling, but they really need the fans behind them if they’re going to do anything to stay up this season.”

Meanwhile, speaking before the transfer window now shut, Gallen understood the difficult of bringing players in when the club wasn't sure what league they will be playing next term.

He said: “It’s very tough for Luton because you’re in the situation where you want to get players in, but the money might be too high.

“They might sign these players and might have to give them a two, three year contract, get relegated and then you’re burdened with it.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if they try and get some loans in to help them and try and go down that route.

“They could just do with a few fresh faces to freshen the place up and give it a bit of positivity, not only in the changing room and in the stands.”

The fact that Izzy Brown is fit again though, while Danny Hylton continues to step up his rehabilitation can only be plus going into the final stages of the campaign for the club, as Gallen said: "I’ve seen Izzy Brown a few times, I remember him at Huddersfield a few years ago when he was fit, he was an excellent player.

"He had a few injury problems, I saw him at the start of the season and he looked a little bit rusty, but then, coming towards December, he looked like he had got his fitness back, he was getting stronger and he’s a good player.

"He needs to come back 100 per cent right, so he doesn’t re-injure, because Luton could do with him definitely for the remaining part of the season.

“You have to have that fitness and to get that fitness you need to play games, so it’s a tough situation.

"I was injured many a time in my career and the first three or four games, you think you’re 100 per cent, but you’re still just a little bit behind.

"Come that fourth or fifth game it clicks and you can run all day no problems.

"So players coming back form injury, they just need a run of games, or a run of training and you just feel so much better

"That confidence as well, confidence in yourself, in your body and in your mind."

Gallen had been thrilled to see his former boss Mick Harford as the manager who led Town back to the second tier of English football once more last term though.

He added: "Mick signed me when he was manager and I was so disappointed when he left that time in the Conference.

"I thought they should have given him a little bit more time, that was my opinion.

"So to see him come back and lead the club to the Championship, it just reinstated his legendary status at the club, as he's a top man and a great bloke."