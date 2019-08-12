Former Wigan and Blackpool defender is training with Luton Town

Luton boss Graeme Jones will continue to run the rule over former Wigan and Blackpool defender Donervon Daniels.

The 25-year-old is currently training with the Hatters after being released by the Tangerines this summer.

Daniels had started his career at West Brom, named Young Player of the Year in 2011-12, having loans spells with Tranmere, Gillingham, Blackpool , Blackpool and Aberdeen during his time at the Hawthorns.

He moved to Wigan on a three year deal in June 2015, playing 44 times for the Latics in total.

Daniels had a loan spell at Rochdale, before leaving the DW Stadium and joining Blackpool, where Town assistant Gary Brabin was on the coaching staff, penning a one year deal which ended in May.

The defender made 30 appearances in total last season, as Jones said: “He was here on the first day of pre-season and hurt his thigh, so we just allowing Donervon to come in and train.

“Gary (Brabin) knows him well from his time at Blackpool, and he seems a really, really good character.

“We’ll have a look at him and I’m sure he’s having a look at us and no promises, just see how that goes.

“He’s a centre back, or a full back, he gives you good cover.

“His family are based in London even though he lives up north, we committed to him in pre-season.

“I thought he showed a real willingness to come down here, turn down a lot of League One opportunities because he believes he’s a Championship player and I think you have to admire that.

“It’s easy to take the money sometimes and the security, but he wants to play as high as he can, there’s not many in that category, so I’m quite intrigued by him.

“I remember him from his time at Wigan, he played a huge part in them getting promoted to the Championship from League One, so no commitment from his side, or our side, we’re just having a look.

“I’m sure he is having a look at us as well so we’ll see where it goes.”