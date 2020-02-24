Frustrated Jones wants Town to be 'treated fairly' in the Championship

Hatters manager annoyed by disallowed goal at the Valley on Saturday

Luton chief Graeme Jones has demanded the Hatters be 'treated fairly' as they look to stay in the Championship this season.

The Hatters boss saw his side denied a perfectly legitimate second goal during their 3-1 defeat at Charlton on Saturday, when James Collins’ strike was ruled out for an offside decision that was proved incorrect afterwards.

In his post match press conference, Jones said: “Today was decided on a pivotal moment that went against, too many this season have gone against us.

“I've been talking about little Luton for six months, we’re not a little club at all, and we deserved to be treated fairly like everyone else.

“It’s been a little bit ‘oh too easy’ away from home to give decisions against us and we are climbing a mountain in every single aspect, but it can still be done.”

Although results went against Luton on Saturday, with not only Charlton winning, but Stoke, Wigan and Barnsley all picking up three points to leave Town now six adrift of safety with just 12 games remaining, Jones was remaining optimistic.

He added: “I think we’re capable of doing it.

“I’ve been assessing performances all year, and I want to win football matches, I want to win every game between now and the end of the season.

“Is it going to happen? I don’t know, but we try every week and the performances tell me that we’re going to win football matches.

“Today was another one, a different set of circumstances and we’d have won today.

“We came here to win, we didn't come here to draw, we came here to win the game and it’s gone against us a little bit.

“There’s 36 points (left to play for), I don’t know what's going to happen, but what I can do is judge the temperament, judge the attitude, and I can judge the performance of my players.

“Over the last six (games) its been good enough to get three wins out of six, so if we keep that kind of form up we’ll be absolutely fine.”