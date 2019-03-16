Frustration for Harford as Luton are held at home

Luton boss Mick Harford was left feeling ‘frustrated’ after his side were held to a 2-2 draw by Gillingham at Kenilworth Road this afternoon.

The Hatters had led twice through Danny Hylton and Jack Stacey’s second goal in two games, only for the visitors to escape with a point thanks to Tom Eaves' powerful header and a wonderful free kick by Luke O’Neill.

Harford said: “We are frustrated, but you’ve got to give the opposition a little bit of credit.

“We had a real go, we started off very well, it’s been a tough week for us in terms of travelling and games and overall, on chances created, positions we got ourselves into, I think we should have come out winners.

“But they matched us up in the diamond, went man for man all over the pitch and at times they looked a dangerous outfit.

“From the kick off we went into Danny, fortunately Danny chested it into Collo’s (James Collins) path, he hit a wonderful left footed drive and the keeper made a good save.

“We all thought ‘hello, what’s going to happen here?’ But we never underestimate anyone and we definitely didn’t underestimate Gillingham and the way they play, the way they go about their business.

“I thought they gave us a real good test today.”

Hylton had put the Hatters in front with his seventh of the season, the goal coming just when Gills had a decent spell with O'Neill sending over some fine crosses from the flank.

Harford continued: "They were quite dangerous down the right hand side and got a lot of crosses into our penalty area.

"We had a little chat at half time to try and stop that, then it was probably what we deserved in terms of possession and chances we had.

"A ball is lifted into the path of Danny and Danny's finished it off well. It was good to go in at 1-0 and just settled us down a little bit."

However, Luton's run of three successive clean sheets was ended as they went on to concede twice in the second period, Gills becoming only the fifth side to avoid defeat at Kenilworth Road this season.

Harford added: "We obviously do our homework and made our players aware of his (Eaves) strengths from crosses.

"He’s six foot four, you put balls in the box and he’s a threat, a big threat.

"I thought he played very well today Eaves, throughout the game and (Brandon) Hanlan, they were a dangerous pairing.

"At times they unsettled us a little bit, so they deserve some credit for the way they went about their business today."