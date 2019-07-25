Galloway targets winning the the battle to become Luton's left back

Summer signing Brendan Galloway is hoping to become Luton’s first choice left back after moving to Kenilworth Road from Premier League side Everton.

There is a definite vacancy in Town’s defence with James Justin joining Leicester City last month for what was a club record fee.

The 21-year-old made 52 appearances for Town last season, the majority of them coming on the left hand side of Luton’s back-line.

Justin’s departure leaves Dan Potts and Galloway as the two who will no doubt fight it out to get the nod from boss Graeme Jones, with Galloway saying: “There is a massive chance and I’ve just got to get my head down, work as hard as I can.

“We’ve got a great group of lads here, everyone wants to nail down their place and fight for competition.

“There’s great competition, but hopefully I can work hard and personally for me, I can nail down a position, as long as I continue to work hard and do the right things on and off the pitch.”

Galloway will look to make the most of his second opportunity at Kenilworth Road now after visiting the club when a mere youngster.

Back then he opted to move to MK Dons instead, before the Toffees came calling and on the decision, he said: “I’m from close to here.

“I was actually here when I was 11, although it was a little bit different to here (The Brache).

“I spent a few weeks here, but when I was younger, it was better for me to move to a club closer to home.

“So I moved back home, because it was only about 30 miles, but it’s hard to do the commute when so young.

“It has always been a club that I’ve looked out for, a club that I’ve seen very much on the rise with back to back promotions.

“I know that there’s a massive and great fanbase as well, so it’s nice to see a town so together.

“It’s exciting now to finally be a part of it and I think that you can just look forward to the future.”

Galloway has limited experience of the Championship, having had a brief loan spell at Sunderland in the 2017-18 campaign when he made seven appearances.

However, he still has every faith that the Hatters can enjoy a successful season ahead, with Town’s achievement of winning back-to-back promotions standing them in good stead.

He said: “The league will be so exciting, there’s a lot of different types of teams, different styles.

“I think that we will all come up with a target, as we just want to do as best as we can.

“Everyone’s got the confidence in themselves and each other here which is exciting to see and you’ve seen the success from the past two seasons.

“So I don’t think that the lads are afraid of anything, we just can’t wait to get up there, get the season started.”

One thing that Galloway can’t wait to do is experience the home support, which he will do a week on Friday when Town open up against Middlesbrough in front of the Sky cameras.

The 23-year-old wants the club to continue their excellent form on home soil, but also become a force to be reckoned with on their travels too.

He continued: “Kenilworth Road is a great stadium, it’s tight knit, it’s got a lot of culture to it and I feel with a full house there it will be rocking.

“I think the support will be fantastic, it’s really exciting and the fans will definitely be behind us.

“We’ll try to do them proud, get a lot of wins, but also on the road as well.

“We’ll be taking a great fanbase away, so we need to do well away.

“I won’t be surprised if I hear the fans louder than the home fans, so I can’t wait to get started.”