Gambin backed to make an impact at Red Devils

Town midfielder Luke Gambin has been backed to make an impact during his loan spell at Crawley Town by Luton manager Nathan Jones.

The 25-year-old is yet to feature for the Red Devils since moving to the Checkatrade.com Stadium on loan until the end of the season last month.

On the same day as arriving, Crawley manager Harry Kewell departed for Notts County, with Italian Gabriele Cioffi taking over recently and Jones believes that has played a big part in Gambin's lack of activity thus far.

He said: "I was actually talking to the Crawley manager last night, a new manager has gone in and he probably wouldn’t know a lot about Luke if I’m honest, but Luke chose to do that.

“We didn’t necessarily want to let Luke go, but we gave him the option and he said ‘yes okay.’

“The first game was too late for him to play, then the second game they’ve won, so it’s kind of been a victim of that.

“Sometimes that happens, so he might have to be patient, but I’m sure he’ll play as he’s comfortably good enough and without being disrespectful, I would back him to be one of the better players at Crawley, it’s just how the new manager sees it.”

Despite injuries to Luke Berry and Eunan O’Kane leaving Luton short of midfield options, Jones confirmed he couldn’t recall Gambin, saying: “No, we can bring him back in January, but we’re not at the point yet where we’re panicking of we’re having to do anything different.

“What it has done is limited the competition for places, but a lot of sides, especially the league below and some at this level, don't have the squad that we have, they don’t have the luxury to be able to have that competition.

“We do, but at the minute we haven’t got that, but that’s just normal, the others have to step up to the plate.

“We have to make sure that god willing we don’t pick any more injuries and then we continue to pick up results.”