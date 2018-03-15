Gambin called up for Malta squad

Hatters midfielder Luke Gambin has been called up by Malta for their friendlies against Luxembourg and Finland next week.

The 24-year-old has been selected by coach Tom Saintfiet as Malta take on Luxembourg at home on Thursday, March 22, before flying to Turkey, to face Finland four days later.

Gambin who has won 13 caps for his country, will miss Luton's home match against Barnet on Saturday, March 24 and boss Nathan Jones couldn't hide his disappointment over that fact with the ex-Bees winger starting to show some real form for the Hatters.

He said: "We seem to be getting him fit for Malta, we would have liked to have a bit of a compromise on it, but it's not to be.

“I have got a relationship with their manager, their new manager. To be fair he's just come in, so he's trying to get as much of a feel-good factor as he wants and so he wants all of his best players to go.

"Luke fortunately or unfortunately is one of his better players, one of his full-time players and one that he can call on from overseas.

"It's slightly frustrating for us and for Luke, it's understandable but it doesn't make it any easier to swallow.

"There's not much Luke can do, we knew that when we signed him and we are very proud of our internationals, Luke is long term here, we've said that.

"At times he's missed out or if he does find some form then goes away with Malta, the team have won invariably when he's been away.

"So it's been frustrating again and now it seems to be happening again.

"He's coming to the fore again again with the performances and the freshness that he gives us, then we seem to be getting him super fit and confident for the Maltese internationals."

Goalkeepers: Henry Bonello (Valletta); Andrew Hogg (Hibernians); Steve Sultana (Ħamrun Spartans).

Defenders: Andrei Agius (Hibernians); Cain Attard (Birkirkara); Myles Beerman (Queen of the South, Scotland); Jean Borg (Valletta); Steve Borg (Valletta); Ryan Camilleri (Valletta); Sam Magri (Ebbsfleet United, England); Zach Muscat (Arezzo, Italy); Michael Johnson (Balzan); Joseph Zerafa (Valletta).

Midfielders: Roderick Briffa (Gżira United); Triston Caruana (Ħamrun Spartans); Paul Fenech (Balzan); Luke Gambin (Luton Town, England); Mitchell Mallia (Blacktown City, Australia); Rowen Muscat (Valletta); Steve Pisani (Floriana).

Forwards: Siraj Arab (Balzan); Alfred Effiong (Balzan); Jean Paul Farrugia (FC Chiasso, Switzerland); Michael Mifsud (Valletta); Andrè Schembri (Apollon Limassol, Cyprus).