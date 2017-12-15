Gambin nominated for Checkatrade Trophy award

Luton Town midfielder Luke Gambin has been nominated for the Checkatrade Trophy Player of the Round after his sparkling display against West Ham U21s recently.

The 24-year-old impressed throughout the evening as Hatters went through with a 4-0 win, setting up Lawson D’Ath for the first goal with some fine skill and a pinpoint cross.

Gambin faces competition from Nicky Ajose (Bury), Reeco Hackett-Fairchild (Charlton Athletic), Marcus Maddison (Peterborough United) and Jack Sowerby (Fleetwood Town), with vote being cast at www.EFL.com/playeroftheround.

Every fan who takes part will be entered into a prize draw, with one supporter getting the chance to present the Checkatrade Trophy Player of the Round award to the winning player and to also win tickets to the final of the competition at the National Stadium in April.

Fans have until 9am on Monday to register their vote.

Meanwhile, Luton have confirmed that their round three clash against League One Peterborough will take place on Tuesday, January 9, with a 7.45pm kick-off at Kenilworth Road.

Admission prices will be £5 for adults and concessions, with U16s £1, as home fans can purchase unreserved seats in the main stand or main enclosure.

Tickets are available from the ticket office in person or by phone or online.

The club have also announced that their home league game against Wycombe Wanderers, originally scheduled for Saturday, January 6, has been rearranged for Tuesday, January 30, due to Luton’s FA Cup tie at Newcastle United.