Gambin plays 90 but Malta are thumped by Finland

Hatters midfielder Luke Gambin had the full 90 minutes for Malta as they crashed to a 5-0 friendly defeat against Finland in Turkey on Tuesday evening.

A disappointing opening half hour saw Malta trailing 3-0 to a side ranked 68th in the world, 117 places above the visitors.

Finland’s fine start was soon rewarded when Teemu Pukki opened the scoring after 13 minutes, before Kalle Taimi doubled the lead 10 minutes later.

Pukki scored just before the half hour mark as it was a long way back for Gambin and his Maltese team-mates.

They upped their game in the second half, Gambin going close to his first ever international goal, only to shoot just wide from outside the box.

Finland then added a gloss to the scoreline late on, Fredrik Jensen (84) and substitute Pyry Soiri (88) on target.

Finland: Jesse Joronen (Anssi Jaakola 46), Kalle Taimi (Joona Toivio 82), Paulus Arajuuri, Sauli Vaisanen, Jere Uronen, (Juha Pirinen 62), Robin Lod (Pyry Sori 62), Glen Kamara, Thomas Lam, Moshtagh Yaghoubi (Robert Taylor 46), Teemu Pukki, Fredrik Jensen.

Malta: Andrew Hogg, Cain Attard, Andrei Agius, Steve Borg (Michael Johnson 72), Jean Borg, Joseph Zerafa (Myles Beerman 46, Steve Pisani (Roderick Briffa 46), Rowen Muscat (Triston Caruana 46), Luke Gambin, Andre’ Schembri (Alfred Effiong 63), Jean Paul Farrugia (Michael Mifsud 46).

Referee: Husseyin Gocek (Turkey).

Attendance: 200.