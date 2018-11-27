Gills victory gives Jones just as much pleasure as Pilgrims hammering

Luton's 3-1 win at Gillingham on Saturday gave boss Nathan Jones just as much pleasure as their hammering of Plymouth Argyle at Kenilworth Road the previous weekend.

Although the Hatters were never in top gear at Priestfield at the weekend, they proved they can not necessarily win ugly, but roll their sleeves up to gain another valuable three points.

When asked if it was just as impressive for Jones as the manner in which they had swept aside Argyle, the Town chief said: “Definitely, because it shows when we’re not quite at our best and most fluent, we still have the tools to win a very difficult football match.

“There wasn’t too much in the game in terms of dominance, but we should have been three up at half time.

“I reiterate that, in terms of the decisions that we didn’t get, I’m convinced that the game should have been dead and buried at half time, it wasn’t.

“So we had to go about doing that and on 68 minutes, we got the goals that effectively won us the game.

“So it’s very, very pleasing and sometimes we have to just make sure that we do the basics right and that the quality we have sometimes can be enough.”

Although under-fire Gillingham chief Steve Lovell felt his team matched the Hatters on the day and were unlucky to come away with nothing, Jones saw it differently.

He added: “I felt they didn’t match us up.

“They matched us up shape for shape, there wasn’t a hell of a lot in the game, but we were never under any threat.

“And as I said, we got the goal from our first real bit of quality, we scored a perfectly good goal and then should have had a penalty.

“So they matched us up or they feel they did, but we should have been three up at half time.

“I can’t keep saying that, but we should have been.

“Then we scored two perfectly good goals to take us out of sight, so whatever Gillingham did, I’m not really concerned about.

“We deserved to win the that game, we deserved to win it 3-1 and if I’m honest, it should have been far more.

“If it’s 3-0 at half time, then it’s a totally different game, so who knows what couldn’t have happened second half?

“But for me, anyone watching that game, Luton were not at their most fluent, but we did far and above enough to win the game.”