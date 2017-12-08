Glowing praise for prolific Potts as he misses out on award

Although he missed out on the League Two Player of the Month award for November to Forest Green Rovers striker Christian Doidge, Luton defender Dan Potts has received some glowing praise from boss Nathan Jones for his efforts this season.

The full back was in the running after superb month on a personal level, scoring in three successive games, while also helping Town keep three clean sheets in their four matches too.

Speaking about the former West Ham man, Jones said: “Certain things we’ve earmarked for him, he’s just embraced them, taken them on board.

“In all fairness, the month we’ve had, there’s been some good players, even Danny (Hylton) could have been nominated once again as he scored four, missed a pen, so that might have swayed it a bit and had assists, so he’s been massive in the month we’ve had as well.

“There’s been a couple of defenders who’ve been scoring goals in there, which is brilliant, but I’m really pleased for Dan, he’s shown great consistency this year and he’s really taken onboard everything we’ve worked with him and he’s become a vital part of the team.”

Potts is now the club’s third top goalscorer with six to his name already this term, showing an increasing prowess from set-plays, with double figures a definite possibility now.

He hadn't even found the net during his opening 42 matches for the club, and when asked just how that has come about, Jones said: “I think it’s more of a desire to score goals.

“Certain things happen that just fall for you, against Cambridge where he broke and scored back stick from a rebound if you like, but the others are stuff we work on, stuff that’s planned and we’ve highlighted him.

“We’re pleased for him, but his all round play has been excellent, that’s the biggest thing.

“Goals are a bonus, but his all round play has been excellent and he’s really turning into a fine young full back."

Potts was on target once more during the 5-0 FA Cup victory over Gateshead at the weekend, netting with a towering header at the back post from Andrew Shinnie’s cross as skipper Alan Sheehan said: “It’s incredible. This time last year he wasn’t even up for corners and every time we put a ball in the box he’s our main header now.

“So we’re trying to get him on it, he attacks the ball brilliantly in the air, six goals, credit to him.

“He’s been excellent, along with the rest of the team at the moment, he’s been brilliant.”

Meanwhile, midfielder Olly Lee added: “It was ridiculous, he must have had a step ladder out there.

“I don’t know how he got on the end of that, but it was a good header, he’s doing really well so we're delighted for him.”