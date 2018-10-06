Goals return not a concern for Hatters boss

Luton boss Nathan Jones doesn’t believe his side have any major problems in front of goal this season.

The Hatters have netted 14 times in their 11 League One matches so far, including four in their last two games to pick up four points from a win at Oxford and draw with Charlton.

Over the course of the campaign, Town have had 113 shots, with just 40 on target, but Jones highlighted the amount of opportunities being created per game as to why he was remaining unconcerned.

He said: “We’ve scored four in the last two games, we should have scored a lot more.

“We don’t have problems scoring goals, it’s just at the minute scoring enough to win the game, because if we keep a clean sheet then we’ll win most games as we tend to score.

“It’s only two we’ve failed to score in, Portsmouth and Blackpool, but they were against good sides, so it’s not a worry, not a concern.

“We’re creating a lot of chances, probably more than I’ve seen teams do, but we just have to be clinical with that.

“People are finding their feet, James Collins has now got two in two, he needed a bit of patience and someone to believe in him and he’s got that and responded.

“One or two others have to, but if we keep creating that amount of chance then we’ll end up scoring, as we’ve been very, very high scorers since I’ve come here.

“We’re the second highest scores in English football in all four divisions, so it’s a wonderful stat.

“It’s not like suddenly we’ve become a bad side or become a less fluent side, because I think we’re probably playing better than we did at times last year.

"It’s just that we’ve stepped up a level and just last year we were ultra clinical.”

The impending return of striker Danny Hylton will up the Hatters’ goal threats even more and on his recovery, Jones said: “Danny’s trained fully now, so it’s about making the right decision.

“We want him back as soon as possible, to be involved and to be providing competition and then that threat that he does pose.

“Luke Berry’s really close too, Lloyd Jones is a lot closer, so we’re probably a week and a half, two weeks away from a full quota and then it’s about bringing everyone back at the right time.”