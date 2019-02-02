Going top a huge incentive for Stacey

Town full back Jack Stacey revealed going top of League One has been a huge incentive for the Luton players this month.

The Hatters moved to the summit after winning 1-0 at Southend United last weekend and then strengthened their position by beating Portsmouth 3-2 on Tuesday night.

That saw Town increase their unbeaten league run to 17 games, as Stacey said: "We jut have to take confidence knowing we haven’t been beaten in a while and if we play our game then we are good enough and can match at least any team in this league.

"We talked about it quite a bit, the run we’ve been on.

"We’ve been steadily climbing and to make it the top now is excellent.

"It wasn’t an extra pressure, just an incentive, if we went and won, or drew the game, we’d go top, and put pressure on the teams below us."