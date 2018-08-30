Grant: There is still much more to come

Hatters midfielder Jorge Grant insists there is plenty more to come from him after opening his account for the club during the 3-2 win over Shrewsbury Town on Saturday.

The 23-year-old, who is on loan from Championship side Nottingham Forest for the season, had been dropped to the bench the previous weekend for the trip to Peterborough United as Luton shuffled formations.

However, he was back against Southend in midweek, retaining his place against the Shrews, as he said: “I know I’ve got much more to give, so I’m a bit disappointed that I’m not at the top of my game yet still.

“But that will come with games and playing at this level.

“The squad is massive, you need that in a league like this, it’s very demanding once it gets around that Christmas period as well, so it’s good that we’ve got so many good players.”

Grant showed just what he is capable of during pre-season, with some predatory finishes from midfield, coming in the back of netting 18 while with Notts County last year.

I love scoring free kicks, they’re my favourite ones to score, so I’m very happy. Jorge Grant

He was brought in to add goals to the Hatters midfield and did just that at the weekend, with a superb free kick after getting the nod over Elliot Lee to have a crack.

Grant said: “We’ve spoke about it, me and El, we both practice them on the training pitch as well together, so if one of us doesn’t hit the target, the other one’s going to take them and we both scored one, so very good.

“I love scoring free kicks, they’re my favourite ones to score, so I’m very happy.

“It was nice to get off the mark as well, so hopefully I can push on.”

Boss Nathan Jones wasn’t surprised to see Grant produce such a delicious set-piece, saying: “It was a great free kick and he does it week in week out in training.

“It gave the keeper no chance, over the wall, dipped at the right time, wonderful technique, wonderful class and that got us back in to it.”

Luton had struggled to get going in the first half, so Grant was relieved to see his side come out on top thanks to a quickfire late double from Jack Stacey and Elliot Lee.

He added: “It was difficult when they got the first goal, as we got back into it, but we gave them another with the second one. It was really good desire and determination to get back and as soon as we came out for the second half, we looked like we had a bit more energy about us.

“My goal got us back into it and then we could push on for the win.”