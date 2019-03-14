Harford: 2020 deserve a pat on the back over Newlands Park decision

Luton boss Mick Harford believes 2020 deserve a huge pat on the back for their efforts this week in getting approval from Luton Borough Council for the mixed use scheme at Newlands Park.

The decision which was made on Monday is absolutely vital in Town’s plans to finance a new ground at Power Court, as the club are now just waiting to see whether the proposals are called in by the secretary of state before moving ahead.

Hatters’ visiting fans broke out into song on the 20-minute mark for the efforts of 2020 during the 1-0 win at Bradford City on Tuesday evening, while chief executive Gary Sweet, who has been a driving force behind the scheme, was hailed as ‘one of our own’.

Speaking afterwards, Harford said: “The fans will give 2020 an unbelievable cheer (on Saturday) and get behind them for what’s occurred and I second that.

“Congratulations to 2020, Gary Sweet and the football club and the Luton Town fans. as they deserve some fantastic news.

“The board, 2020 and Gary deserve it, they deserve a pat on the back, they deserve the accolades they’re going to get.

"Hopefully we’ll be in a new stadium in a few years time, as it’s a magnificent week for everyone at the club.”

Defender Jack Stacey, who scored the winner in midweek, added: “What a job they’ve done to finally get approval for the stadium after all the years of trying.

“We knew that it was going to be such an important week for the future of the club and the town.

“We had to do our bit on the pitch and Gary Sweet and the board have done their bit off it.”