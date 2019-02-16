Harford 'absolutely thrilled' as Hatters earn their place in the record books

Luton boss Mick Harford declared himself 'absolutely thrilled' as the Hatters went 20 games without defeat in the Football League for the first time in their history by winning 2-1 at Fleetwood this afternoon.

George Moncur's glorious free kick and Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu's strike that was spilled by Cod Army keeper Alex Cairns was enough for the visitors to set a new club record at Highbury.

Harford said: "I’m thrilled for the players, it puts them up there in terms of, some of the the best teams that’s ever been out and performed for Luton Town Football Club.

"They’re in that high echelon and I’m absolutely thrilled for them.

"It’s only testament to the way they work, the way they go about their business, the way they train, the way every game they conduct themselves.

"They’re an absolutely brilliant bunch to manage and I can’t praise them any higher, I’m absolutely thrilled for them and the football club.

“The players know what’s at stake going into every game, they’re not stupid, but we knew today was a real tough game.

"It’s not easy to come here, Joey (Barton) sets his team up to be hard to beat, they’ve got some good players and it’s a difficult, difficult place to come.

"You try and keep them focused, you try and keep them on what the real aim is, and if we break records along the way, that’s absolutely fantastic.

"It’s a great achievement by the players again supported by a full house of Luton fans, who were amazing and they supported us immensely.

"That last two or three minutes, we needed the fans and they got behind the team."